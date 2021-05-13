MKM Partners Lowers Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Price Target to $50.00

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from $83.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Poshmark in a report on Sunday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Poshmark from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.38.

Shares of POSH stock traded down $9.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,516. Poshmark has a one year low of $36.11 and a one year high of $104.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.53.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $80.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 21,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $912,740.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,740.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 17,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $740,491.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $740,491.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,755 shares of company stock worth $2,145,921 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,187,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,559,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,903,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at $2,307,000. Finally, SherpaCapital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter valued at about $1,484,000.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

