Model N (NYSE:MODN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Colliers Securities

Model N (NYSE:MODN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Colliers Securities in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Model N has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

MODN opened at $35.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average of $37.20. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -87.51 and a beta of 0.95. Model N has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Model N’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Model N news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $201,601.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 157,266 shares in the company, valued at $6,087,766.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $54,285.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 54,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,945.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,327 shares of company stock worth $1,034,391. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the 1st quarter valued at about $395,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 19,888 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,133,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,671 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 216,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 84,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 59,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 37,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

