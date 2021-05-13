Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Issues Earnings Results

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ MBRX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,426. The company has a market capitalization of $93.01 million, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 2.11. Moleculin Biotech has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

