Monness Crespi & Hardt Raises Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Price Target to $45.00

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) had its target price hoisted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KOP. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded Koppers from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koppers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Koppers stock opened at $34.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $728.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.13. Koppers has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $39.44.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.90 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Koppers will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $238,232.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,825 shares in the company, valued at $835,304.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,684,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after buying an additional 81,341 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Koppers by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Koppers by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Koppers by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

