Morgan Stanley Boosts Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target to $408.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $372.00 to $408.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

MLM has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $289.24.

Shares of MLM opened at $367.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $349.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.00. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $151.94 and a 52 week high of $383.71. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

