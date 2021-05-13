Morgan Stanley Boosts Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target to $315.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $280.00 to $315.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SBNY. Hovde Group raised Signature Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $238.33.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $241.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.07. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $71.44 and a 52-week high of $260.37.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.00 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 124.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Signature Bank by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

