Morgan Stanley Boosts Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Price Target to $51.00

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.81% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

SAH opened at $48.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.31 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Sonic Automotive has a 1-year low of $18.11 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.03.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Equities analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 9,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $456,346.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,826,153.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 54,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $2,706,723.84. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 858,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,976,302.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,905 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,926. Corporate insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,191,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,946,000 after purchasing an additional 358,269 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,918,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,220,000 after buying an additional 235,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,561,000 after buying an additional 139,949 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $6,910,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,162,000 after buying an additional 128,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

