Morgan Stanley Raises Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target to $185.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $162.53.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $188.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $194.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.49%.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

