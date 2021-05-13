Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Raiffeisen Bank International has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RAIFY opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $5.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.03.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

