Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Raiffeisen Bank International has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RAIFY opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $5.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.03.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

Further Reading: Candlestick

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)

Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit