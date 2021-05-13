Morgan Stanley Trims Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Target Price to $98.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,645. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 0.79. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $86.65 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.59 million. Qualys had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qualys will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 46,875 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Qualys by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 70,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $550,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Qualys by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

