Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Price Target Lowered to $0.05 at Scotiabank

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $0.10 to $0.05 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential downside of 88.79% from the company’s previous close.

OTCMKTS MPVDF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,172. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.64. The company has a market cap of $93.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Mountain Province Diamonds had a negative return on equity of 20.73% and a negative net margin of 90.08%. The firm had revenue of $61.55 million during the quarter.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© diamond mine comprising four mining leases covering an area of 10,353 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 106,202 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit