Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Price Target Lowered to $0.05 at Scotiabank

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $0.10 to $0.05 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential downside of 88.79% from the company’s previous close.

OTCMKTS MPVDF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,172. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.64. The company has a market cap of $93.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Mountain Province Diamonds had a negative return on equity of 20.73% and a negative net margin of 90.08%. The firm had revenue of $61.55 million during the quarter.

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© diamond mine comprising four mining leases covering an area of 10,353 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 106,202 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

