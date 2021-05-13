MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Acquires 100 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 63.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

In related news, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $83,873.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,789,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,939 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.96, for a total transaction of $350,881.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,401 shares of company stock worth $2,065,085. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.40.

HII opened at $212.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.44 and a twelve month high of $223.79.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.