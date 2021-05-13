MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $90,000 Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KEYS. Barclays boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.09.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $135.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.75 and a 200-day moving average of $134.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $155.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

