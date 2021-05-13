MVL (MVL) Trading 42.6% Lower Over Last Week

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 35.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. During the last seven days, MVL has traded down 42.6% against the U.S. dollar. MVL has a market cap of $179.43 million and $994.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL coin can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MVL alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00084885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00019046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $496.46 or 0.01032678 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00067719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00110769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

About MVL

MVL is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,745,530,263 coins. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

Buying and Selling MVL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.