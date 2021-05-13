Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 768.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Myers Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 234.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Myers Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Myers Industries news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,826.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MYE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

MYE opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $758.17 million, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.07. Myers Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Myers Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

