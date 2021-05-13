Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.900-1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MYE. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myers Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of Myers Industries stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.24. The stock had a trading volume of 819 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,769. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.07. Myers Industries has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $766.47 million, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.49.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Myers Industries had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Myers Industries will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.

In other news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,826.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

