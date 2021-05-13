Myriad (XMY) Reaches Market Cap of $11.40 Million

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Myriad has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $11.40 million and $118,016.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000289 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 2,718.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Myriad Profile

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,780,464,500 coins. Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

