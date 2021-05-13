NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) PT Lowered to $65.00

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NanoString Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Shares of NSTG opened at $51.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -30.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.51 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $100,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,926.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total value of $2,067,979.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,219.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,207,157. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,621,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,701,000 after acquiring an additional 171,084 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,807,000 after purchasing an additional 443,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,096,000 after buying an additional 58,980 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 733,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,062,000 after buying an additional 67,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 231.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 710,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,711,000 after buying an additional 496,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

