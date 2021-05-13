NAOS Finance (NAOS) Trading Up 338.6% Over Last Week

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded up 23.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 13th. One NAOS Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $2.69 or 0.00005368 BTC on exchanges. NAOS Finance has a market cap of $23.69 million and approximately $18.00 million worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NAOS Finance has traded up 338.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00079668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $300.40 or 0.00599267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.66 or 0.00234722 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004032 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $542.09 or 0.01081417 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $605.16 or 0.01207251 BTC.

NAOS Finance Coin Profile

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

NAOS Finance Coin Trading

