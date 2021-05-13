National Bank Financial Comments on Canadian Tire Co., Limited’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:CTC)

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Tire in a report issued on Sunday, May 9th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Tire’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $6.99 EPS.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$8.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$6.57 by C$1.83. The company had revenue of C$4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.72 billion.

Shares of CTC stock opened at C$250.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$224.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$211.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.03. Canadian Tire has a twelve month low of C$192.00 and a twelve month high of C$250.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

