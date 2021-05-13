National Bankshares Boosts Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target to C$18.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its price target upped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$17.00 price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a one year low of C$5.22 and a one year high of C$12.00.

