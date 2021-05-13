National Bankshares Increases Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target to C$44.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Finning International from C$34.50 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Finning International from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$35.00 price target on shares of Finning International in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Finning International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$37.05.

FTT opened at C$33.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.14. Finning International has a twelve month low of C$16.60 and a twelve month high of C$35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.97, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of C$5.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.26.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.66 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Finning International will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Anna Pia Marks sold 1,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total value of C$54,553.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$919,884.70. Also, Senior Officer Juan Pablo Amar sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.70, for a total value of C$45,650.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$895,767.54. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,849 shares of company stock worth $223,571.

Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

