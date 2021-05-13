Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Roth Capital

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $26.00. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.13% from the company’s previous close.

NLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nautilus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.29.

Shares of NYSE:NLS opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. Nautilus has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.41 million, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. Nautilus had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.40 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nautilus will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 8,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $168,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,074,000 after buying an additional 127,537 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 6.9% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 736,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the first quarter valued at $9,399,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nautilus by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 599,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nautilus by 8.0% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 534,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 39,403 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

