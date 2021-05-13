NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 249.40 ($3.26).

Several equities research analysts have commented on NCC shares. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered NCC Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 265 ($3.46) in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NCC Group stock traded up GBX 35 ($0.46) on Thursday, hitting GBX 289 ($3.78). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,676,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.92. NCC Group has a 1 year low of GBX 144 ($1.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 297.50 ($3.89). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 272.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 249.53. The company has a market capitalization of £812.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.78.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

