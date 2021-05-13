Neblio (NEBL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.83 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. Neblio has a total market cap of $46.13 million and $1.83 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for $2.64 or 0.00005238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 28.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00062979 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00040726 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00013996 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006508 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,866,146 coins and its circulating supply is 17,475,370 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

