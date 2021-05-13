Needham & Company LLC Increases Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target to $82.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

Globus Medical stock opened at $70.42 on Tuesday. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $73.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.17. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.54, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James R. Tobin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $1,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $376,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 295,543 shares of company stock worth $21,171,311. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. AJO LP bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Globus Medical by 396.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

