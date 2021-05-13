NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,933 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in NetApp were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 349.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 6.8% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 69,351 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter valued at $274,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in NetApp by 10.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,607 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in NetApp by 15.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,189 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on NetApp from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

NetApp stock opened at $74.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.93. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.81 and a 52 week high of $79.69.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

