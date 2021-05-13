Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0148 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock opened at $4.61 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $4.77.

About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Dividend History for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit