Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0148 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock opened at $4.61 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $4.77.

About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

