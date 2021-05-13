Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $110.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NBIX. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.63.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.05. 11,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,477. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.79. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 412,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,517,000 after purchasing an additional 126,651 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $6,825,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,378,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

