Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $110.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NBIX. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.63.
Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.05. 11,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,477. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.79. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.09 and a beta of 1.01.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 412,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,517,000 after purchasing an additional 126,651 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $6,825,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,378,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.
About Neurocrine Biosciences
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.
