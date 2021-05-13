Neurocrine Biosciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 614 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,016% compared to the typical volume of 55 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $92.15 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $136.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.09 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.79.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.63.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

