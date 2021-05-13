New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Gold Inc. is focused on the exploration and development of the Afton Copper-Gold Project, located 6 miles (10 km) west of Kamloops, British Columbia. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of New Gold from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James set a $2.00 target price on shares of New Gold and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of New Gold from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Gold presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.81.

New Gold stock opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02. New Gold has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.40.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. Equities analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,816,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in New Gold by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,540,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,323,000 after acquiring an additional 162,442 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in New Gold by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,590,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,393,000 after acquiring an additional 949,057 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in New Gold by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,944,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,471 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,355,000. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

