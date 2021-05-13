New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Upgraded to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of NHPEF opened at $0.91 on Thursday. New Hope has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01.
New Hope Company Profile
