New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.40)-(0.37) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.25). The company issued revenue guidance of $172-174 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.45 million.New Relic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -0.830–0.800 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,518,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. New Relic has a 1-year low of $52.13 and a 1-year high of $81.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.31.

Get New Relic alerts:

NEWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group downgraded New Relic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James downgraded New Relic from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded New Relic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.06.

In other New Relic news, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $251,474.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,341.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,867,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 94,894 shares of company stock worth $5,955,205 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.