New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.40)-(0.37) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.25). The company issued revenue guidance of $172-174 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.45 million.New Relic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -0.830–0.800 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,518,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. New Relic has a 1-year low of $52.13 and a 1-year high of $81.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.31.

NEWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group downgraded New Relic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James downgraded New Relic from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded New Relic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.06.

In other New Relic news, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $251,474.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,341.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,867,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,894 shares of company stock worth $5,955,205 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit