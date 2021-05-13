New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,100 Shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Heritage Financial by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,272,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,315,000 after acquiring an additional 75,893 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HFWA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Friday, January 15th.

In other news, Director Brian Charneski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $59,240.00. Also, Director Brian L. Vance sold 3,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $106,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,140 shares of company stock valued at $354,209. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $27.52 on Thursday. Heritage Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $990.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.56.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $60.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

