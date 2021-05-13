New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 900 Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,416 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 19,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

HAFC stock opened at $20.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $633.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.02. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $22.29.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 5.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

HAFC has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanmi Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

