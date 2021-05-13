Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Newtek Business Services has increased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ NEWT opened at $28.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $641.93 million, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.31. Newtek Business Services has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $30.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.96.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 32.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that Newtek Business Services will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEWT. TheStreet upgraded Newtek Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Compass Point raised shares of Newtek Business Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Newtek Business Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

About Newtek Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

