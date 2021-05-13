Newton Coin Project (NCP) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 13th. In the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton Coin Project has a market capitalization of $84,344.46 and $11.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Newton Coin Project

NCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton Coin Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton Coin Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

