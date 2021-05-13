Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Shares Gap Up to $10.37

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.37, but opened at $10.81. Nexa Resources shares last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

NEXA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.43.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average is $9.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $602.93 million for the quarter. Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. On average, analysts predict that Nexa Resources S.A. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.2643 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEXA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Nexa Resources by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Nexa Resources by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 909,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 191,988 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Nexa Resources by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nexa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

