NFTX Trading Down 33.1% Over Last 7 Days (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 13th. During the last week, NFTX has traded down 33.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NFTX coin can now be bought for approximately $136.53 or 0.00288616 BTC on major exchanges. NFTX has a market cap of $64.11 million and $5.03 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00085289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00019208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $486.13 or 0.01027632 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00068221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00110727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

About NFTX

NFTX is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 469,528 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling NFTX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

