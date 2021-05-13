NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.45-1.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $445-455 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $433.64 million.NICE also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.190-6.390 EPS.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Pritchard Capital raised their target price on shares of NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NICE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $281.85.
NICE stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $223.05. 366,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,637. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.37, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $161.30 and a fifty-two week high of $288.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.06.
NICE Company Profile
NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.
