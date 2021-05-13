NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.45-1.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $445-455 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $433.64 million.NICE also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.190-6.390 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Pritchard Capital raised their target price on shares of NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NICE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $281.85.

NICE stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $223.05. 366,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,637. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.37, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $161.30 and a fifty-two week high of $288.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.06.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $438.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.78 million. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NICE will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

