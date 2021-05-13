Nicholas Melhuish Acquires 839 Shares of Murray International Trust Plc (LON:MYI) Stock

Murray International Trust Plc (LON:MYI) insider Nicholas Melhuish bought 839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,184 ($15.47) per share, for a total transaction of £9,933.76 ($12,978.52).

Shares of LON:MYI traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,188 ($15.52). 154,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,297. Murray International Trust Plc has a one year low of GBX 904 ($11.81) and a one year high of GBX 1,240 ($16.20). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,208.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,125.19. The company has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 0.98%. Murray International Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.49%.

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

