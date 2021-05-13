Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Purchases Shares of 942 Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 942 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $800,023,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,739,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,513,628,000 after buying an additional 873,228 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $899,486,000 after buying an additional 739,993 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,365,630,000 after buying an additional 588,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,953,869 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $406,756,000 after buying an additional 507,438 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $33,069,909.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,865 shares in the company, valued at $36,726,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $655,586.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,830,445.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,848 shares of company stock worth $71,328,307 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.13.

NYSE CI opened at $258.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $249.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $88.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 23.46%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cigna (NYSE:CI)

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit