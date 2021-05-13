Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Purchases Shares of 942 Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 942 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $800,023,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,739,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,513,628,000 after buying an additional 873,228 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $899,486,000 after buying an additional 739,993 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,365,630,000 after buying an additional 588,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,953,869 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $406,756,000 after buying an additional 507,438 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $33,069,909.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,865 shares in the company, valued at $36,726,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $655,586.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,830,445.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,848 shares of company stock worth $71,328,307 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.13.

NYSE CI opened at $258.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $249.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $88.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 23.46%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

