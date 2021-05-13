Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 860 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after buying an additional 112,807 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after buying an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alphabet by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,504.76.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,200.25 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,323.30 and a 52 week high of $2,431.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,235.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,951.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

