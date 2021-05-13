NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NKE. Cowen upped their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered NIKE from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. HSBC increased their target price on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.31.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $133.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.18. NIKE has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $147.95. The firm has a market cap of $210.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. CX Institutional grew its position in NIKE by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,816 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in NIKE by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,743 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 11,027 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in NIKE by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,151 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

