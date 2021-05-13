Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 54.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,850 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,011 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $12,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,693 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 23.4% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,255 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 6.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,259 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 8.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 51.3% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,980 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen raised their target price on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.47.

Shares of XLNX opened at $116.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.64 and its 200 day moving average is $133.48. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.45 and a 12-month high of $154.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

