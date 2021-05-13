Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 63,683 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 304,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,683 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $40,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Avalara by 665.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Avalara by 91.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Avalara by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on AVLR shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.31.

In other news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $28,769.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,237.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total value of $3,635,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,891,419.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 132,519 shares of company stock valued at $18,314,666 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $122.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.11 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.51. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.53 and a 12-month high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

