Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 9,000 Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Exterran by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,387,392 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,392,000 after buying an additional 77,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Exterran by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exterran by 10,412.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,161 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 37,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Exterran by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,291 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 7,482 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In other Exterran news, Director William M. Goodyear acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 141,136 shares in the company, valued at $533,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Alan Barta acquired 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $34,916.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 87,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,146.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 728,600 shares of company stock worth $2,903,516. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Exterran stock opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average is $4.23. Exterran Co. has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 17.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Exterran Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

