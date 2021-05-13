Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $55,000 Investment in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHEF. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 267.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the period. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Shares of CHEF opened at $29.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 2.46. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $280.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHEF shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $9,978,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,008,557 shares in the company, valued at $33,544,605.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $613,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 121,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,080.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 371,571 shares of company stock worth $12,400,085. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF).

Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.