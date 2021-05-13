Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,000 Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 71.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Investors Bancorp stock opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.15. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.62 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ISBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.