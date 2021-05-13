Noble Financial Boosts Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Price Target to $7.00

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) had its price objective lifted by Noble Financial from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

III has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research raised shares of Information Services Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Information Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

III stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,665. The firm has a market cap of $256.53 million, a PE ratio of 89.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Information Services Group has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $5.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.62.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Information Services Group had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 8.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Information Services Group will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Information Services Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Information Services Group by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Information Services Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,328,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Information Services Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Information Services Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares during the period. 48.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

